SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert is appointing three new judges to the 3rd District Court.
Herbert’s appointments of attorneys Patrick Corum, Linda Jones and Amber Mettler are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
The Salt Lake City Tribune reports that the trio would fill vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Robert Adkins, Bruce Lubeck and Ann Boyden.
The 3rd District includes Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary