SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert is appointing three new judges to the 3rd District Court.

Herbert’s appointments of attorneys Patrick Corum, Linda Jones and Amber Mettler are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reports that the trio would fill vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Robert Adkins, Bruce Lubeck and Ann Boyden.

The 3rd District includes Salt Lake, Summit and Tooele counties.