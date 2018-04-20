Liquidation sales start Friday at stores owned by The Bon-Ton department store chain, including six Herberger’s stores in Montana.

Bon-Ton, which purchased Herberger’s in 2005, filed for bankruptcy in January. A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the sale of the company and its 250 department stores to liquidators.

Herberger’s has anchor stores at malls in Billings, Butte, Great Falls, Havre, Kalispell and Missoula.

Officials say the sales could last 10 to 12 weeks.

Other brands owned by The Bon-Ton include Bon-Ton, Bergner’s Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman and Younkers.