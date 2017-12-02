CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — The public has a rare chance to peek into the home of famed American naturalist Henry David Thoreau.

The stately Thoreau-Alcott House in Concord, Massachusetts, is a highlight of the 7th annual Concord Museum Holiday House Tour Saturday .

The home, which is now privately owned, was where Thoreau lived from 1840 until his death. It was later purchased by Louisa May Alcott, the author of “Little Women.”

Saturday’s tour takes in six other historic homes in the bucolic Boston suburb, which played key roles in the American Revolution and the century that followed.

Among them is the Hawthorne Inn, a historic bed and breakfast on land once owned by Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne.

All homes have been decorated for the holidays. The fundraiser benefits the museum’s education initiatives.