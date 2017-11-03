HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A 53-year-old Henderson man accused of fatally shooting his juvenile son during an argument has been arrested for suspicion of murder.

KLAS-TV reports Wendell Melton was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on multiple charges, including felony open murder.

The name and age of his son have not been released.

Police say the two were arguing at an apartment complex near Seven Hills and Horizon Ridge Parkway shortly after noon Thursday when a shot was fired, striking the juvenile. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

It’s not clear if Melton has an attorney or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

___

Information from: KLAS-TV, http://www.klas-tv.com