HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge in western Kentucky will be closed for two weekends next month so that crews can repair it.

A statement from transportation spokesman Keith Todd says the U.S. 60 bridge in Henderson County, which spans the Green River in Spottsville, will close at 6 p.m. Friday Dec. 1 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Dec. 4. It will also close the following weekend during the same time frames. Lexington-based Intech Contracting LCC is repairing some steel sections on one of the east approach spans.

The 1,102-foot bridge has been restricted to one lane traffic with alternating flow and an 18-ton maximum load limit since Oct. 5, when engineers discovered the problem.