FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — A nudist campground in Rhode Island is looking for a lifeguard. And the uniform is cheap: nothing.
The Providence Journal reports that Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds’ help-wanted notice for a lifeguard this summer says qualified candidates must have “excellent communication skills” and the ability to “work as part of a team.”
Campground President Jim Johnson says the lifeguard “can wear their suit,” but it’s not necessary.
The 53-year-old campground offers swimming, hiking, volleyball, and a sauna for people who aren’t afraid to bare it all.
Johnson says there’s “really no difference” between Dyer Woods and a regular campground. He says “it’s a family campground and people just show up to relax.”
Johnson says once people try going au naturel in nature they’ll “fall in love with it.”
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com