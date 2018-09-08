KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A helicopter with seven people on board was reported missing Saturday in Nepal.
Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu said rescue helicopters were scouring the mountainous area while soldiers and police rescuers were searching on foot.
The area is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.
Those on board include one pilot and six passengers.
Fog cover and rainfall was making it difficult for the rescuers.
The Airbus-manufactured Ecureuil helicopter belongs to Altitude Air in Nepal and has been used in mountain rescues.