PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot was unharmed after his helicopter plunged into the waters off Florida.

News outlets report the helicopter crash-landed Wednesday morning in the Gulf of Mexico near Carillon Beach. South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan says the pilot had to make an emergency landing and a lifeguard was able to assist him via rescue board after the aircraft tipped over.

No one else was aboard.

The type of helicopter and the pilot have not been identified. Further details haven’t been released.