LOS ANGELES (AP) — Newly released video shows the dramatic moment firefighters rescued three people and two dogs as thick smoke and flames fast approached in Southern California.
The Los Angeles Fire Department released video Tuesday of a helicopter crew rescuing the group from a mountain peak as a wildfire bore down.
The Nov. 9 video was taken as pilots David Nordquist and Joel Smith battled the Woolsey Fire that was raging through the Santa Monica Mountains toward Malibu.
The crew was making a water drop when it was asked to rescue the group. The pilots headed that way despite dwindling fuel.
With smoke darkening the sky, they hunted for a landing spot among antenna towers, service buildings, cars and vegetation.
They finally found a tight spot and saved the people and their pets.