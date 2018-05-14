NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a stranded surfer from a cliff in Newport.

KPTV-TV reports Lincoln County dispatchers relayed a call to Coast Guard watch standers in North Bend about a stranded surfer Sunday evening.

Authorities say the surfer abandoned his surfboard and tried to climb up a rocky cliff near Yaquina Head Lighthouse after being pulled from the beach by a riptide.

A Coast Guard crew helicopter hoisted the surfer from the cliff.

Authorities say the surfer was not injured.

