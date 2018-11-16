CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed into an Alabama river.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell OH-58 helicopter crashed around 1:15 p.m. Friday near Clanton in Chilton County. It was not immediately known how many people were aboard or whether there were casualties.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WVTM-TV that divers were being sent into the Coosa River.

Alabama news outlets report that the helicopter is believed to have hit a power line before the crash.