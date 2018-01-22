CAHOKIA, Ill. (AP) — Two people are being treated for minor injuries after a helicopter crashed at an Illinois airport near St. Louis.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Louis Downtown Airport. Despite its name, the airport is in Cahokia, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Authorities say an instructor and student were on the helicopter. Both were taken to a hospital for what officials described as minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.