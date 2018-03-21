HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 21-year-old Helena man is charged with killing his parents in their home over the weekend.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg on Wednesday identified the victims as 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. Their bodies were found on Monday evening.
Sheriff Leo Dutton said Kaleb David Taylor was arrested Tuesday on two counts of deliberate homicide. Officers are also searching for another person of interest.
The cause of death hasn’t been released, but Dutton has said a gun was not involved.
