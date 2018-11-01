NEW YORK (AP) — Heidi Klum might have a tinge of green one day after Halloween.
The supermodel and TV personality dressed as Princess Fiona from “Shrek” for her 19th annual Halloween party on Wednesday. But she didn’t buy a costume off the shelf.
The 45-year-old posted her hours-long transformation on Instagram, including the use of prosthetics and lots of olive-green makeup.
Her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek.
Klum is known for wearing elaborate costumes at the party.