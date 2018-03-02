DETROIT (AP) — Heavy, wet snow and ice are blamed for creating hazardous driving conditions in parts of Michigan and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

Rain and snow fell Thursday and wrapped up early Friday, leaving behind icy conditions. Numerous crashes were reported on Detroit-area roadways. Warmer temperatures are forecast for the coming days.

Schools were shut for the day Friday in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and some other districts due to the weather.

DTE Energy reports 74,000 of its customers were affected and 62,000 had no power as of Friday morning because of heavy, wet snow. Outages are concentrated in Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Some cities declared snow emergencies to prohibit parking on streets.