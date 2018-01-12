CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Heavy snow has slowed travel in the Jackson Hole region of northwest Wyoming and in the Snowy Range area of the south-central part of the state.
The National Weather Service posted winter storm warnings for both areas Friday.
Areas of the Jackson Hole Valley have received up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow. Teton Pass between Jackson and the Idaho border was closed Friday morning. Many other highways and roads in the area were slick.
Sylvan Pass in Yellowstone National Park was closed Friday morning because of avalanche danger.
In south-central Wyoming, up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible. Sections of Interstate 80 were slick and strong winds compounded the problem for motorists, reducing speeds to 45 mph (72 kph) in some areas.