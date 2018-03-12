PORTLAND — A large fire at an auto-salvage yard has destroyed homes and sent heavy smoke into the Portland sky.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported late Monday morning that the fire had spread to and destroyed a nearby apartment building and duplex. No one was believed to be injured or trapped, but several pets were killed, fire officials were quoted as saying.
Authorities were evacuating residents from a small radius around the fire site, and people in a larger, one-mile zone were advised to shelter in place. In addition, one school was evacuated.
The fire ignited at about 9 a.m. at the NW Metal scrap yard in northeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue says multiple cars are on fire and it’s difficult to fight because of winds and the poor water supply in the area.
The department says anyone near the smoke should close their windows or go somewhere else for a few hours.