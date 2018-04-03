INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Strong thunderstorms that swept heavy rains into Indiana overnight has prompted a flash flood warning for a swath of the state’s mid-section.
The warning issued Tuesday morning covers an area from Terre Haute to Indianapolis to Greensburg, extending to the Ohio state line. The National Weather Service says 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in that area and rains were continuing.
Residents were urged to pay close attention to water levels in smaller streams and creeks, while motorists were reminded not to drive into floodwaters.
Television footage showed cars stuck in high water Tuesday morning on Interstate 65 along Indianapolis’ south suburbs.
The weather service says Indianapolis had received 2.4 inches of rain by midmorning Tuesday, breaking the previous rainfall record for the date set 1892.