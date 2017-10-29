MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are expected to be hit with heavy rains and strong winds that could cause flash flooding and power outages.

The storm is expected to arrive Sunday night. Parts of Maine and New Hampshire are under a flash flood watch Sunday night through Monday. The region could get up to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

A high wind warning also has been issued for parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Utilities in the region are warning about possible downed trees and power lines.