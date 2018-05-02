The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday a preliminary assessment shows mid-April landslides and flooding affected 532 homes.
HONOLULU — Hawaii says last month’s record rains destroyed or did major damage to 115 homes on Kauai and Oahu islands.
The totals came from a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment conducted by state, county and federal officials.
The cost of emergency work and damage to public property was pegged at more than $19.7 million.
The National Weather Service said preliminary data indicated the rains broke a national rainfall record.
A gauge in Waipa on Kauai’s north shore recorded nearly 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain over a 24-hour period. If certified, the rain would break the current record of 43 inches (109 centimeters) hit in Texas in 1979.