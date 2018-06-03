FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (AP) — Heavy rains in the greater Washington region have caused a sanitary sewer overflow at a pumping station in Fort Washington, Maryland.
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says the overflow occurred for about two hours Saturday afternoon. The commission estimates that about 17,000 gallons of diluted wastewater went untreated.
The pumping station was working properly but the rainfall exceeded the pumping capacity.
Signs were posted in the area warning residents to avoid the vicinity of the pumping station.
The commission says the overflow does not affect the drinking water supply.