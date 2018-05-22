RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and flooding problems to North Carolina’s capital city.

Heavy rain led to flooding of streets and swollen creeks across Raleigh on Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service had warned that up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain was possible in just two hours. Two inches (5 centimeters) of rain had already fallen in the area before Monday’s storms arrived.

Authorities said a sink hole that was about 25 feet (7.6 meters) deep opened in one street. Some residents in the area lost water service because of the sinkhole.

Parts of Interstate 440 were closed for a time.

Emergency crews performed water rescues near a mall.