TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Heavy rain is forecast across parts of the central United States and the National Weather Service says there is a threat of flooding.
The weather service has issued a flood watch for Monday night through Thursday night for northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southern Missouri and southern Illinois.
The weather service says rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally heavier amounts of 5 to 6 inches, particularly in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Flash flooding will also be possible along streams, creeks and in low-lying areas.
