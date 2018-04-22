AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Nonprofit groups that provide heating aid to low-income Mainers will get a sales tax exemption under a new state law.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly overrode Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of the bill.

The law passed April 13. But it will become effective three months from the day lawmakers return to Augusta to consider LePage’s vetoes.

A representative from the nonprofit Waldo County Woodshed said the sales tax exemption will help his group purchase new equipment to provide free firewood to locals.

The governor had argued that he supports such groups’ mission but can’t support another carve-out to Maine’s tax laws.

He said Maine tax laws already contain 101 sales tax exemptions. LePage also said just four organizations qualify for the tax exemption and it would save about $1,000 in sales tax.