VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — A search is expected to resume Monday for a man whose pontoon boat was found adrift on an eastern Nebraska housing development lake.
He was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday at Ginger Cove, a lakeside residential area between Valley and the Platte River. The search began Saturday afternoon and resumed Sunday morning. It was called off around 2 p.m. because of the heat’s effect on searchers.
Authorities say they aren’t ruling out that the man may not be in the Ginger Cove area at all.
The man’s name hasn’t been released. He’s a Ginger Cove resident.
