BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Parts of Alabama are in the grip of record heat, but a storm system moving through the Gulf of Mexico could bring cooler weather.

The National Weather Service says Tuscaloosa reached 95 degrees on Monday to break a record high for the date of 93 degrees set in 1995. Birmingham reached 93 degrees to break the record high of 92 degrees set two decades ago.

Forecasters say highs in the mid-90s are likely across much of central Alabama, meaning additional records could fall.

The weather service says temperatures will moderate later in the week as the chance of rain increases because of system that’s head toward the northern Gulf Coast along the western coast of Florida.

Rain chances are greatest in southeastern Alabama.