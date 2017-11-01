YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A grievance hearing is set over the Yankton Police Department’s firing of its animal control officer in July.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the hearing before the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is scheduled for Friday.

Tim Hoss, a union representative, tells the newspaper that animal control officer Lisa Brasel filed a grievance under her union contract.

Hoss says Brasel didn’t receive a pre-termination hearing and was fired without just cause.

City Manager Amy Nelson declined to comment to the newspaper.

Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/