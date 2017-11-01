YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A grievance hearing is set over the Yankton Police Department’s firing of its animal control officer in July.
The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the hearing before the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is scheduled for Friday.
Tim Hoss, a union representative, tells the newspaper that animal control officer Lisa Brasel filed a grievance under her union contract.
Hoss says Brasel didn’t receive a pre-termination hearing and was fired without just cause.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
City Manager Amy Nelson declined to comment to the newspaper.
___
Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/