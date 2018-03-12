WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — State authorities will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed partial ban on carrying guns in Delaware parks and on state forest land.

Delaware officials began developing the regulations after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that a full ban on non-hunting firearms was unconstitutional. Emergency regulations were adopted in December.

Under the proposed rules, firearms would still be prohibited in certain designated areas of state parks and forests such as visitor centers.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that the proposed regulations largely uphold the rights of “concealed carry” permit holders to keep their firearms in most areas as long as they can provide proof of their permit.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Richardson & Robbins building in Dover.

