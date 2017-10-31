BOSTON (AP) — A justice of the highest court in Massachusetts is holding the first hearing in a lawsuit brought by the Committee for Public Counsel Services and the ACLU of Massachusetts seeking the dismissal of potentially thousands of cases affected by misconduct involving drug lab chemist Sonja Farak.
Farak was convicted in 2014 of stealing drugs and tampering with evidence at the Amherst lab where she worked.
The case to be heard Tuesday at the Supreme Judicial Court also seeks the dismissal of the cases due to alleged misconduct by the state attorney general’s office as well as all the district attorneys in the state.
A trial judge found that state prosecutors intentionally deceived the court and defense lawyers by falsely downplaying the scope of the scandal.
