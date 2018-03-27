PHOENIX (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix.

Aaron Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016.

Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in eight of the deaths.

Most of the killings were in a mostly Latino neighborhood where residents became afraid to go outside at night.

Police said the victims included a 21-year-old man whose girlfriend was pregnant with their son and a 12-year-girl who was shot to death along with her mother and a friend of the woman.

Saucedo has chosen not to attend six previous hearings.