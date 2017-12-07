MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled for a man charged with murder in the shooting death of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright in Tennessee.

Court records show 46-year-old Billy R. Turner is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Shelby County General Sessions court in Memphis.

Turner was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder and was being held on $1 million bond. Online court records don’t show if he has a lawyer.

Wright’s body was found in a swampy field in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department’s most high-profile unsolved cases.

Authorities haven’t discussed details of the investigation.