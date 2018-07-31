PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning for 21-year-old Michael White. The student at Baltimore’s Morgan State University is charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.
Police say the confrontation happened just before 11 p.m. on July 12 in a traffic jam about a block from the city’s swanky Rittenhouse Square.
Police say Schellenger was with two other men in a Mercedes and exited the car when it got stuck in traffic. White arrived on his bike and an argument ensued.
A family spokesman says White acted in self-defense because Schellenger — a former quarterback at Penn State — tackled him.
Prosecutors at Wednesday’s hearing could pursue charges of third-degree murder or manslaughter.