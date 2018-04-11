PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing is scheduled Thursday over whether a founder of the classified advertising site Backpage.com should be released from jail on charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering.

The detention hearing for James Larkin comes a day after a similar hearing began for the site’s co-founder, Michael Lacey. Lacey’s hearing will resume Friday.

Backpage.com is accused of knowingly publishing advertisements for sexual services and declining to adequately confront the problem.

Larkin, Lacey and five Backpage.com employees were arrested last week.

The site’s founders were the only ones who remained in jail after their arrest.

Authorities say Backpage.com knowingly published ads for sexual services.

Lacey, Larkin and four of the accused employees have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of the site’s operations managers has yet to enter a plea.