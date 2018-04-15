HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut legislative leaders are hoping to hear from experts and the public about what changes, if any, need to be made to the General Assembly’s sexual harassment policies.

A public hearing is planned Monday at the Legislative Office Building.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says lawmakers “need to take a real hard look” at current policies and complaint reporting process.

The Associated Press recently requested records under the Connecticut Freedom of Information Act from all four legislative caucuses and the Office of Legislative Management regarding any sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against legislators over the past decade. All reported having no formal complaints.

Caucus staff confirmed several former lawmakers were verbally reprimanded for inappropriate behavior. A former Hartford representative recently resigned after sending affectionate texts to a teenage girl.