MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A Democratic primary candidate for the Mississippi House of Representatives will finally get the chance to challenge her 2015 election loss in court in April.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that specially appointed Pike County Circuit Judge James Bell has scheduled Tasha Dillon’s contest of Rep David Myers’ victory in the District 98 race for April 30.

Bell also scheduled a ballot review in March.

Dillon alleges voting irregularities, illegal campaigning and mishandled ballots. Myers and election officials deny wrongdoing.

The state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that courts, not the Legislature, should decide primary challenges. The case has since been on hold because Myers is on military duty in the Middle East.

Myers beat Dillon 2,003 to 1,859 and won a fifth term representing parts of Pike and Walthall counties.

___

Information from: Enterprise-Journal, http://www.enterprise-journal.com