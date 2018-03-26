LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evidence of disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn’s alleged pattern of reckless behavior and mismanagement of Wynn Resorts could be presented during a court hearing this week.

The hearing scheduled for Tuesday is part of a yearslong case involving him, his ex-wife and the company they founded.

The hearing could feature previous deposition testimony as well as witnesses, including Elaine Wynn, who has accused her ex-husband and others of getting her off the board of directors in 2015 because of her inquiries into company activities.

Steve Wynn last month resigned as chairman and CEO of the casino-operating company amid sexual misconduct allegations that were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

He has vehemently denied the allegations the newspaper reported and attributed them to Elaine Wynn, whose attorney has denied that she instigated the news report.