ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Maine fishing regulators are holding the last of three hearings about the rules for the upcoming sea urchin harvesting season.

Fishermen in Maine harvest urchins so their roe can be used in food. Regulators are proposing to give fishermen the same number of harvesting days in the 2018-19 season as they did in the previous season. The hearing’s Thursday night in Ellsworth.

Maine’s urchin harvest has been around 2 million pounds for several years in a row. The per-pound value of $3.13 last year was the second-highest in the history of the Maine fishery.

The first hearing was scheduled for Tuesday night in Augusta and another was scheduled for Wednesday night in Machias. The hearings begin at 6 p.m. The state is also taking written comments until June 18.