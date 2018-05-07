NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — The pretrial hearing for a former western Massachusetts janitor accused of spying on and taking photos of high school girls has been postponed.

MassLive.com reports the hearing for 22-year-old Michael Kremensky was pushed back Monday at a brief Northampton District Court meeting.

Kremensky’s attorney Susan Miles was granted a continuance for discovery.

He was arrested in March following allegations he spied on girls while working as a janitor at Northampton High School. He was fired soon after and denies the charges, which include counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/