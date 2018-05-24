RENO, Nev. (AP) — A bail hearing has been postponed for a Nevada woman who allegedly told police she and her husband put his 5-year-old daughter’s corpse in a Sacramento storage unit a week after she died in their Reno apartment.

A judge in Reno continued the hearing Thursday for 23-year-old Averyauna Anderson until June 7.

She’s been held on $50,000 bail since her arrest last week on charges of child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence.

Her husband, 23-year-old Tyler Anderson, waived extradition in Sacramento Monday on a manslaughter charge.

He was expected to be transported Thursday to Nevada, where so far he’s only been charged with fugitive fleeing justice and child neglect resulting in substantial injury.

An autopsy is pending to determine the girl’s cause of death, but investigators say the body found May 15 appeared to be malnourished and emaciated.