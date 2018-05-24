RENO, Nev. (AP) — A bail hearing has been postponed for a Nevada woman who allegedly told police she and her husband put his 5-year-old daughter’s corpse in a Sacramento storage unit a week after she died in their Reno apartment.
A judge in Reno continued the hearing Thursday for 23-year-old Averyauna Anderson until June 7.
She’s been held on $50,000 bail since her arrest last week on charges of child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence.
Her husband, 23-year-old Tyler Anderson, waived extradition in Sacramento Monday on a manslaughter charge.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
He was expected to be transported Thursday to Nevada, where so far he’s only been charged with fugitive fleeing justice and child neglect resulting in substantial injury.
An autopsy is pending to determine the girl’s cause of death, but investigators say the body found May 15 appeared to be malnourished and emaciated.