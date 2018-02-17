OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A hearing for the owners of a now closed Oklahoma publishing company on felony charges is being delayed.

Spokeswoman Terri Watkins for the Oklahoma attorney general’s office says the preliminary hearing scheduled Wednesday for father and son, Richard Tate and Ryan Tate is now scheduled for May 16.

An attorney listed for the Tates did not immediately return a phone call on Saturday.

The Tates each face felony charges of embezzlement, extortion and racketeering for allegedly defrauding authors and musicians who had contracted with Tate Publishing and Enterprises in Mustang.

The attorney general’s office has said nearly 1,900 complaints were filed by the end of the year and Watkins told The Oklahoman that complaints are still being filed.

