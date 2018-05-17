HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Democratic Party’s challenge to the Green Party’s ballot access in this year’s election is focusing on how to verify voter signatures.

A hearing on the lawsuit was held Thursday and will continue on May 24.

Democrats argue that 210 signatures gathered on behalf of the Green Party are invalid, which would leave the party short of qualifying for the ballot.

Witnesses on Thursday explained the techniques used to verify signatures, such as comparing whether the capital letters are made in the same way.

Emily Jones, an attorney for the state, says the state received additional signatures on Wednesday that could be used to verify the disputed Green Party petition signatures.

Democrats previously introduced exhibits comparing ballot signatures with state voter registration files in cases where they argue the signatures should have been rejected.