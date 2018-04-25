SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is crossing the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.
The court is hearing a case Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie. Justices schedule arguments outside Lansing during each term, but spokesman John Nevin says a visit to the Upper Peninsula is unprecedented.
The case is a dispute over a golf cart crash in suburban Detroit. Ken Bertin and Doug Mann were playing the 17th hole when Mann struck Bertin, who was injured.
The issue for the Supreme Court is a technical one: Is it a case of ordinary negligence or a higher legal standard known as reckless misconduct?
The case will be heard at 10 a.m. at the Arts Center Auditorium at Lake Superior State University.