ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials are reminding people that condoms are not reusable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted on its sexually transmitted disease site that condoms are for single use. Officials say they needed to tweet the message because people are washing or reusing condoms instead of throwing them away.
The agency also says condoms have expiration dates.
The CDC says correctly using condoms can reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of sexually transmitted diseases. They also can protect against other diseases that may be transmitted through sex, such as the Zika virus.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dry ice exposure leads to death of Dippin' Dots deliveryman's mother in Pierce County
- Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds
- Police: Father was texting when he ran over toddler twice
- Mexico plane hit sudden, violent storm before crash VIEW
- Trump urges end to probe 'right now,' setting off new storm WATCH