COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State health officials say 22 more people have died from flu in South Carolina in the past week.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that the latest report shows that 128 people have died from the flu in South Carolina since the season started in October.

DHEC said nearly 18,400 people tested positive for flu between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10. That’s down a bit from the previous week.

But the agency said nearly 100,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for flu since October.

The flu season normally runs October through May.

A spokeswoman for the American Red Cross says blood donations have dropped in South Carolina because of sickness among potential donors.