SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials say two people in Salt Lake County have died after they were infected with hepatitis A from an outbreak that originally spread from San Diego.

The Salt Lake County Health Department said in a news release Tuesday that one person died at the end of March and the other in January. The department declined to release gender, age or names for the victims, citing health privacy laws.

Spokesman Nicholas Rupp says both people belonged to one or more at-risk groups that include homeless, drug users and people recently incarcerated.

Health officials have identified 212 cases of hepatitis A around the state since last May.

The outbreak is rare for Utah. State viral hepatitis epidemiologist Jeffrey Eason says the state usually has fewer than 10 cases per year.