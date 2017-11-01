PHOENIX (AP) — Arizonans who don’t qualify for Medicaid or get health insurance through their employer have just six weeks to shop on the healthcare.gov website for policies that take effect on Jan. 1.

The enrollment period starting Wednesday is six weeks shorter than last year’s under new Trump Administration rules. Groups that help people enroll are worried the shortened period and cuts to public outreach and sign-up assistance will lead to fewer people with insurance next year.

Just like this year, just two insurance companies are offering policies in 2018. Health Net sells plans in Maricopa and Pima Counties and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona covers the other 13 counties.

Rates will be about the same and 86 percent of people now get tax credits to help pay their premiums.