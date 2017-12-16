CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The deadline has passed for those seeking to enroll in insurance under the federal health care law, though some people in New Hampshire have a bit longer to select plans.

The shortened signup period ended Friday, but customers of a company that is ending coverage this year have more time if they indicated through the HealthCare.gov site that they are selecting a plan through special enrollment. Minuteman Health announced in June that it would stop offering plans in 2018, affecting 20,000 customers in New Hampshire.

As of Dec. 9, about 4.7 million people had enrolled in the 39 states served by HealthCare.gov, including just over 25,000 people in New Hampshire.