Washington is among states with a life expectancy above 80 years of age, the Global Burden of Disease group found. Mortality rates in the nation have declined nearly 22 percent over 26 years.

The state of the union’s health is improving, according to a new roundup of Americans’ vital signs published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But it is doing so very unequally, and recent signs of progress are in danger of being reversed by diseases of excess and despair, including obesity, depression, suicide and substance abuse.

The report is the work of dozens of U.S. public-health scholars who are part of an international consortium known as the Global Burden of Disease group. It finds that mortality rates in the United States have declined nearly 22 percent over 26 years, from 745 deaths per 100,000 people in 1990 to 578 deaths per 100,000 people in 2016.

In 2016, an American’s average life expectancy at birth ranged from a high of 81.3 years in Hawaii to a low of 74.7 years in Mississippi.

States with a life expectancy above 80 included Washington, the seventh lowest rate of years of life lost, with lower rates found only in Minnesota, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, New York and Massachusetts.

In Washington, the years of life lost because of opioid-use disorders increased more than 400 percent over the past 26 years.

Years of life lost to motor-vehicle injuries dropped more than 30 percent over the same period.

Low back pain topped the list of problems causing Washington residents to live with years of disability in 2016, followed by major depression.

Years of life lost from cirrhosis because of alcohol use or hepatitis C both increased more than 140 percent between 1990 and 2016.

Heart disease and lung cancer were the No. 1 and No. 2 killers of Americans in 2016, just as they were in 1990.