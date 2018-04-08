CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A website developed by the New Hampshire Insurance Department has new features aimed at helping consumers make educated choices about health care.

The department’s health price transparency website, NHHealthCost.org, allows residents to compare the price of various health care services across doctors, hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Changes made last week allow users to compare both the cost and quality of health care facilities. Consumers can now use side-by-side comparisons showing cost and quality information for dozens of common procedures such as surgeries and scans.

Businesses can also use the website to compare health insurance options for their employees.